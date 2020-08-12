There will be no city-sponsored fireworks show in Tullahoma this year, according to city officials.
City Administrator Jennifer Moody announced at the Monday, Aug. 10 meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen that the Labor Day celebration will not go forward this year as planned.
The Labor Day celebration was originally the Plan B for the Independence Day fireworks show, which was postponed from its traditional July 3 date due to COVID-19.
Moody said increasing cases of the virus in the county also forced the city to cancel the alternate plan.
“A combination of factors, but some of it being the increasing active cases in our county and then from, really, a staffing decision and thinking about what’s best, we are not going to have a Labor Day event this year,” she said during the meeting.
Those staffing issues, lack of sponsors and public health concerns were all concerns Moody conveyed to The News after the meeting.
Many of the businesses that typically sponsor the event have reduced their spending due to the pandemic, meaning they were unable to sponsor this year’s event, she said. Additionally, the amount of people the event would draw into the community was a concern for city officials.
For example, she said, the Journey tribute concert portion of the event always draws in a large crowd of Tullahoma residents – typically around 3,000 or more people – not including people from the surrounding area.
Further, Moody told The News, there was a concern that having the event would bring in even more people than usual, since large events were few and far between. Because there are few events happening, those that go on may draw larger crowds for those looking for something to do during the pandemic.
