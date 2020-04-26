All military academies were shut down a few weeks ago, sending Levi Burns and Bradley Holmes, two Tullahoma High School graduates and long-time friends, home until further notice. Burns is currently a sophomore at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York while Holmes is a sophomore midshipman who was studying at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Both students are currently continuing their studies from Tullahoma via “distance learning” while the academies have sent students home, with the exception of the seniors.
“When I graduate in two years, I will commission into the army and become an officer,” Burns said. “I am a human geography major. It is basically just like anthropology. Right now, I am studying the differences in cultures across the world. We look at different regions of the world, see how they are different and related, and what makes a region more suitable for different things.”
To be an officer in the U.S. military, one must have a bachelor's degree. Students at service academies obtain four-year degrees and then transition into the military. Burns’ service requirement after graduation is five years of active duty as well as three years in the reserves or National Guard, depending on his choice.
A typical day for Burns in West Point consists of waking up at 6 a.m. to get ready and be present at formation by 6:45 a.m., where they go outside and hear announcements. After breakfast, classes begin at 7:30 a.m. and go until 11:30 a.m., when students break for lunch. After that, there is a two-hour break before afternoon classes began. Classes for Burns are over for the day by 4 p.m.
“There are tons of clubs at West Point. If you can think of it, there is probably a club for it,” he said. “I participated in intramural sports.”
“West Point students have three types of weekends during the semesters. In the fall, we also have football weekends where we have games,” Burns explained. “We have weekends where we have military training all weekend. We have weekends where we are required to study and teachers are allowed to give exams. We also have “B” weekends which are just free weekends.”
“Since the COVID-19 outbreak, not much has really changed. I just attend classes over a webcam. They are still at the same time with a small adjustment. They moved them up a little bit so that students on the west coast would not have to wake up at 4 a.m. Other than that, it is pretty much the same. I just get on the website and stay on my laptop until classes are over.”
“Being at West Point and having all of the experiences I have had has changed me into a person who is more understanding of the situation that we are in right now,” Burns said. “I can better understand all of the crisis management that the military and government are trying to execute right now. In that way, I can help my family and others that I know understand it all a little bit better. It is serious enough to where all of the service academies sent their cadets home, that the military has stopped all training, so it is all very serious.”
Holmes was spending a semester studying abroad in Eastern Europe when the decision was made to shut down all of the academies.
“I was in Latvia at the time. They pulled us all out of there over the course of two days,” he said. “It was wild. I was there for about two and a half months.”
“We stayed with host families and I got to see a lot of the post-soviet history which was really cool,” he said. “I saw most of Eastern Europe and it was interesting to see how the whole Soviet thing still persists, at least in mentality. It was really an interesting place to be.”
Since Holmes was studying abroad, his “normal” school schedule was already abnormal. Now that he is at home, he still takes classes with his study abroad program in Latvia as well as the program at the naval academy.
“Half of my classes are with the university overseas and the other half are with the university here,” he said. “It is not that intense because notoriously a semester abroad is easier than a normal semester for us because there are no military requirements. We wore normal clothes and had a more laid-back schedule, so I am probably having an easier time with all of this than Levi. All of my uniforms are in Maryland right now, so I have not touched one in a couple of months, which is really strange for me.”
“I love our schools because I think a lot of students pay attention and they genuinely care so we have full class attendance every time and everyone is respectful during the video calls. I am glad that I still feel like I am getting a good education,” he said. “I am a physics major with a Russian minor. My favorite class has been Russian. The language department is great and the teachers are really kind. I get a lot out of it. I love the culture and music. They think a lot differently than we do, so I think learning the language is the best way to bridge that gap.”
“This is almost weirdly the same, which might not be the answer anyone expected, but if anything, I am getting more out of it. I have a higher caliber history course that I am taking with the academy than I was in Latvia because I was taking it with someone who did not speak English and there was a barrier. Now, I am taking it with someone who speaks English and at the same time taking the Russian class with the students in Latvia as well,” he said. “I feel like I am getting the best of both worlds. To me, it is almost better than what I was doing over there. I already know I will not get sent back because I am pretty sure they have cancelled abroad programs through next Christmas.”
“Every year, we have an ethics or leadership class. When we went over stoicism, I learned that basically if you cannot control it, do not worry so much about it. I am having my internships and trainings cancelled left and right. I do not know when I am going to go back to school and I can mope around and be upset about that or I can make the most of my time,” he said. “For me, this is probably the most amount of time that I am going to get to spend with my family until, I do not know when, because after we commission we are not going to get more than a week or two tops of leave. Right now, as long as we are here, I feel like I should enjoy it. It is a blessing that I get to be with my family. We cook, work out and everything. I feel like I am in high school again. I think just looking on the bright side of things is the best way to deal with it. All we have to do is do what we can to keep each other healthy and enjoy time with the people we love.”
Holmes and Burns are actually friends. “We graduated high school together and we have always been buddies,” Holmes said. “We meet up every year at the Army and Navy football game. It is a cool little relationship that we have.
“I cannot think of a better place to be right now, especially during these circumstances,” he added. “Tullahoma is a very special place and always will be to me.”
