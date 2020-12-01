Tullahoma’s main street will soon be filled with Christmas cheer, as the 64th annual Christmas parade steps off Friday evening.
Tullahoma favorite Candy Couch will lead the parade, which is aptly named “A Candyland Christmas” this year.
As with most gatherings this year, COVID-19 precautions will be taken.
According to Executive Director Hope Sartain, this year’s parade has around 80 entries registered, though some last minute floats are anticipated to be logged between now and parade day. The number of floats, marchers and flashy cars is slightly under last year’s record-breaking parade, but Sartain said she is glad to have entries at all this year.
“The numbers are down – we had 117 floats [last year], but we’re very happy with the results we have, considering the year,” she said. “We’re excited to still do the event for the community.”
Sartain also acknowledged public concerns about having a parade amid the ongoing pandemic.
“Every single person that comes to pick up their packet, we are reminding them that this event is only possible if everyone stays safe,” she said. “We are offering PPE in our lobby, and all the messaging we have on social media is about attending the parade safely. We are encouraging everyone who attends to stay with their group; mask up if you can’t be six feet apart.”
COVID-19 has forced numerous communities around the mid-state to alter or cancel their Christmas events, such as the city of Franklin having a virtual Christmas tree lighting ceremony. The city of McMinnville announced it canceled its annual Christmas parade, which was set for next Saturday, Dec. 12.
The parade is set to step off from the Tullahoma Post Office this Friday night at 7.
For those who cannot make it in person, the parade will also be streamed live to the Tullahoma Utilities Authority LightTube Channel 6, as well as the TUA LightTube Facebook page.