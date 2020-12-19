A volunteer in the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trials got some good news this past week when she found out she had been administered the real deal.
“Finding that out just made my Christmas,” said R.N. Rebekah Majors-Manley after she got the call from the clinical company that was running the Tullahoma-based trial. “I cried when I found out. I’m so thankful but not just for me but for the future. I’m so excited for our country having a vaccine.”
Rebekah’s revelation came as the Pfizer vaccine was rolled out in Tennessee. The shots will first be administered to health care workers and high risk individuals, something that she said led to her being told of her status as one of those who received the “real” vaccine and not a placebo.
“They let me know since I would be one of those eligible to take the vaccine,” she said, noting she is one of the highest risk people since she is a hospice care nurse who works closely with COVID patients.
“I volunteered for the COVID team back when the pandemic began because I didn’t want people dying alone,” she revealed, noting she herself has underlying issues, being 62 years of age and suffering from things like high blood pressure and some other health challenges.
The Bell Buckle resident said she volunteered for the trials despite some of her friends being suspicious about what might be in the vaccine.
“Some of my friends warned me not to take it because they had heard there were injecting people with a microchip,” she said, noting her 26-year-old son was also part of the trials and made light of the far-fetched allegation even as she was taking the injection. “Even though I’m a nurse, I have a fear of needles so there were tears in my eyes when they were going me the shot. My son, seeing that I was crying, told me ‘don’t worry, I didn’t even feel the microchip go in’. That made me laugh even with my fear of needles.”
Rebekah said she had no side effects from the vaccine and is eager for her son to find out if he was given the real thing or a placebo. Those who did get the placebo will be giving the real vaccine in short order. She said it was her understanding that of 180 people in the local trial, about 80 were given the real deal. The volunteers were also paid a $900 stipend but will continue being monitored for the next year to trace if there are any delayed issues.
With the news that she is vaccinated, Rebekah is urging Americans to take the vaccine and not to believe naysayers who distrust the drug.
“I felt strongly enough about it to be part of the trial because I thought it was important to get the vaccine to market,” she said.