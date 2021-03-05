More than a million Tennesseans will become eligible to get the COVID vaccine starting Monday as the state has thrown open its doors to inoculations of persons with underlying health conditions.
The morbidities included in the 1C designation include current cancer treatment, chronic renal disease, COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, cystic fibrosis, moderate or severe asthma, obesity, heart failure, hypertension, sickle cell disease, thalassemia, diabetes, cerebrovascular disease or stroke, liver disease or dementia.
The vaccine is also eligible to anyone who is immunocompromised due to a medical condition, like HIV, or a medical procedure, such as an organ transplant. The population also includes pregnant women and their household contacts.
The rapid move from 1B that saw persons 65 and over along with teachers get their inoculations comes as many in the state are opting not to get the vaccine, thereby leaving large stockpiles in some counties. And, this week the state expects to get 196,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine–plus another 54,000 doses of the new single-shot Johnson & Johnson. That could be enough doses to full vaccinate about 152,000 people. Some estimates reveal that in some rural counties as few as 30 percent of eligible persons have sought out the vaccine, thereby leaving it lying on the shelves.
In the announcement this past week, Dr. Lisa Piercey, Tennessee Health Commissioner, pointed out the fast progression through vaccination tiers is a two-edged sword given Tennessee’s number of morbidity cases.
"That is a large population. We have estimated it to be in excess of 1.1 million Tennesseans," Piercey said of the vaccine that is free to the public. "Unfortunately, we have high rates of many of these chronic diseases.”
Those wanting to find out if they are eligible for a vaccine may go to covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines to find out. The state also has a scheduling tool that can be linked from their website where you can schedule an appointment. The state is also offering a vaccine locator that lists where vaccines may be gotten and if the facility has any in stock. A search using 37388, Tullahoma’s zip code, showed eight places that will offer the vaccine within 10 miles of Tullahoma. They include Walmart, Kroger, Publix, the Tullahoma Health Department, Partners for Healing, Tullahoma Drug and Marcom’s. You may also search by brand of vaccine as both Moderna and Pfizer are listed along with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson. Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt Tullahoma Harton is also offering vaccine by visiting their website at covid-vaccine.app.vumc.org/registration/#/register to make an appointment.