Polls open tomorrow morning across the county for the state and federal primary and county and municipal general elections.

Tullahomans will decide who will be the city’s next mayor, as well as select two alderman and four school board members during the municipal elections.

Aldermen Ray Knowis and Daniel Berry, Karl Smithson and Eugene London are all vying for the mayoral seat. London’s name does not appear on the ballot, as he is mounting a write-in campaign.

Three women are currently seeking aldermanic seats: incumbent Alderman Robin Dunn, Jenna Amacher and Ashli Collinsworth Shockley.

In the school board race, all four incumbent members, Chairman Pat Welsh, Vice Chairman Kim Uselton, Gigi Robison and Sid Hill, are all seeking reelection. The one challenger in the school board race is Amy Rogers Dodson, a former Tullahoma City Schools employee.

This year’s election saw a high turnout for the early voting period, which took place July 17 through Aug. 1. More than 5,000 ballots were cast, according to Coffee County Administrator of Elections Andy Farrar.

Farrar told The News 5,461 total votes were cast during the early voting period. Tullahoma had the highest turnout in the county, with 2,423 ballots cast. Rural coffee county voters cast 1,957 ballots, and Manchester city voters made up the final 1,081 ballots cast.

These numbers closely resemble the number of votes cast during the August 2018 early voting period for the 2018 midterm elections, according to Farrar.

During that time, the total was 5,754. Manchester city voters took up 1,266 of those votes. Rural Coffee County had more than twice the Manchester total, with 2,751 ballots cast. Tullahoma had significantly fewer votes cast in 2018, with just 1,737.

Both 2018 and 2020 August election numbers were more than double that of 2016 figures. According to data from Farrar, the total vote count in the August 2016 elections early voting period was 2,379. There were 829 votes in Manchester, 794 in rural Coffee County and 756 in Tullahoma.

Absentee requests up

Another figure up significantly in 2020 was the number of absentee ballots requested and turned in. According to Farrar, 634 voters requested an absentee ballot for the election, though only 464 had returned them by Saturday, Aug. 1.

Absentee ballot numbers in the 2018 midterm elections were nowhere near 2020 totals, according to Farrar. In 2018, only 110 absentee ballots were requested. The number of absentee ballot requests was even smaller in 2016, with only 51 requests.

Voting by mail, also known as an absentee ballot, is still an option for the November general elections. Absentee ballot requests for the general election in November begin Wednesday, Aug. 5. Requests can be sent in until Oct. 27.

All absentee ballot requests must include the following information:

Name Address as registered in Coffee County Social Security Number Date of Birth Address to mail the ballot Election preference – include party if applicable Voter’s signature Reason for request

Absentee ballots are available for any Tennessean who does not wish to vote in-person due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, pursuant to a June 4 order of the Davidson County Chancery Court.

In addition to COVID-19 concerns, voters are eligible to vote absentee for several other reasons, including residence in a nursing home or assisted living facility outside their county of residence; student status at an accredited college or university outside the county where they are registered to vote; they are age 60 or older; a physical disability and inaccessible polling place; they are on the permanent absentee list; they are unable to vote in-person due to jury duty; they are the candidate for office in that election; serving as an Election Day official and more.

Click the link below for the full list of polling locations in Coffee County.

Erin McCullough may be reached at emccullough@tullahomanews.com.