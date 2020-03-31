The Tennessee gas price average continues to decline and has dropped nearly 13 cents since this time last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $1.77 which is 45 cents less than one month ago and nearly 71 cents less than one year ago.
“Tennessee motorists are seeing dramatic declines in pump prices. The state average is down 45 cents since March 1,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “More discounts are expected in the coming week as gasoline demand continues to decline.”
The drop has been pronounced just east of Tullahoma where prices per gallon in neighboring Warren County have dropped as low as $1.29 per gallon while Coffee County prices east of Manchester have settled in at around $1.59 a gallon. Tullahoma’s price at the pumps remains an average of 40 to 50 cents higher than Warren, staying around the state average, with some stations getting down to $1.69 per gallon while most still lingered between $1.79 and $1.87.
Quick Facts
94% of Tennessee filling stations have sub-$2 gas prices
Tennessee gas prices have declined for 33 consecutive days for a total discount of nearly 47 cents per gallon
Eight metro areas have seen double-digit decreases at the pump in the last week
All metro areas have average prices below $2 per gallon
National Gas Prices
At $2.01, the national gas price average is 11-cents cheaper on the week, 43-cents less expensive on the month and 68-cents less than a year ago.
Crude oil continues to price low – in the $20/bbl range - as U.S. gasoline demand decreases to numbers typically seen during the winter driving season. In fact, there is an atypical amount of winter-blend gasoline supply still available, which has caused the Environmental Protection Agency to extend the sale of winter blend past the May 1 deadline to May 20. The agency said they will continue to monitor and, if necessary, extend the waiver again.
“Delaying the switch-over to summer-blend gasoline will contribute to sustained lower prices as summer-blend is more expensive to produce,” added Cooper.
The difference between summer- and winter-blend gasolines is how easily the fuel evaporates at a given temperature. The more volatile a gasoline, the easier it evaporates. Winter-blend fuel must be able to evaporate at low temperatures for the engine to operate properly, especially when the engine is cold. Summer-blend gasoline has a lower volatility to prevent excessive evaporation when outside temperatures rise. Reducing the volatility of summer gas decreases emissions that can contribute to unhealthy ozone and smog levels.
National Oil Market Dynamics
Crude prices continue to decline as the public health, financial and economic impacts from COVID-19 continue to mount. Until the virus is contained and Russia and Saudi Arabia end their crude price war, crude prices are likely to remain low. At the end of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by $1.09 to settle at $21.51 per barrel.
