The Coffee County Lannom Memorial Library may not be fully open just yet, but that isn’t a hurdle for book lovers in Tullahoma
The library introduced a new curbside checkout system for library patrons at the beginning of the month that allows literary fans to read their way through the pandemic.
Assistant Director Leslie Warren told The News the two library directors, Susan Stovall in Tullahoma and Pollie Vaughn in Manchester, came up with the curbside service to allow library staff to keep working in a safe way and help their regular patrons at the same time.
“It’s the first phase of us being able to open, hopefully, back up to the public and at least get some of these services out to the community,” Warren said.
There are three ways library card holders can request books via curbside, she said.
“How it works is you can either place a hold through your account [online], you can email us or you can call us Monday through Saturday,” she said. “You can put five items on hold.”
Just as with a regular book hold, the library staff will go through the shelves and select patrons’ preferred items and contact them when they are ready for pickup, Warren said.
“We set up a time for you to come pick them up,” she added, “kind of like a grocery pickup.”
When patrons show up to retrieve their books, they will simply walk up to the table set up outside the library doors, where a library staffer will be waiting to assist them.
“There’s someone out in the foyer,” Warren told The News. “You will walk up to the door and show them your library card, and they’ll match the card with the receipt.”
Once the library card and receipt have been matched, the library staffer will place the books for that order on the table outside and the patron can pick them up with little to no contact with the library staffer.
The library staffer will be wearing a mask and gloves, Warren said, and they will have hand sanitizer available to them to limit exposure to germs.
The curbside service will likely continue through the rest of the month, Warren said, and then the two library directors will re-evaluate the situation at the end of the month to see about next steps.
So far the response to the service has been positive, which brings relief to the library staff.
“The first day was very busy,” Warren said. “We were very happy that everybody was pleased and very kind. We’re just happy that we can help, finally, get stuff out.”
To take advantage of the library curbside service, visit www.lannom.org to place holds on your library account, email the staff at curbside@lannom.org or call the library directly at 455-2460.
Erin McCullough may be reached at emccullough@tullahomanews.com.