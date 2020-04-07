Americans now have more time to get a new government-issued identification card featuring a gold star.
The Department of Homeland Security, at the direction of President Donald Trump, extended the Real ID enforcement deadline to Oct. 21, 2021.
The delay is due to the coronavirus pandemic and the national emergency declaration. States across the nation are also temporarily closing or restricting access to DMVs, which could prevent millions of Americans from applying for and receiving their Real ID.
“Our state and local partners are working tirelessly with the Administration to flatten the curve and, therefore, we want to remove any impediments to response and recovery efforts,” the federal statement delaying the requirement reads. “Protecting both the health and national security of the American people continues to be the top priority for the president of the United States and the Department of Homeland Security.”
If you do not obtain a compliant ID card by Oct. 21, 2021, you will not be allowed to board an airplane, enter a federal building or go on a military base. Requirements to get the identification may be obtained from the local Department of Motor Vehicles office or by going online to https://www.tn.gov/tnrealid/get-real-id.html.