Coffee County Register of Deeds office has adapted to the new requirements for safety and has installed a drop-off box.
“We now have a drop-off box outside the window of the register’s office,” said Coffee County Register of Deeds Donna Toney. “Call us as you drop off to give us the time to place on your recording.”
All documents will be returned by mail, she added.
“Please include return envelope with postage for US Postal, FedEx or UPS,” she said. “Recording cut-off time is 3:30 p.m.”
Toney said she and her staff are learning to navigate the operations of the office in this new environment.
“We are all in uncharted waters,” Toney said, adding her office is learning from other offices across the state.
“The pleasure of having up-to-date information shared among the registers across the 95 counties in Tennessee gives much assurance to us all at this time,” she said. “When our building became closed to the public, we had to get the word out to everyone. At first, we were going outside the doors and collecting drop-off recordings, processing them, and then taking them back out to the people who brought them. As we go into last week, we had to become more protective of the staff and the citizens.”
So, the office began accepting documents only by US Mail, FedEx, UPS and eRecording.
“Several of us in the nearby counties heard from our local citizens that they really didn’t want to mail, were not set up with eRecording and really wanted to drop off their documents,” Toney said. “At our office we do not have a drive-up nor a drop-off walk up window slot.”
She noticed that other offices were using drop-off boxes.
“Registers started sharing they were getting metal lock boxes,” Toney said. “We learned yesterday of this large package mailbox we could get locally, and I went to purchase it. Today, it is on a roll cart outside the office, under our window. We will be mounting the box on a pole and attaching it to the concrete. The drop-off box is just for the documents being dropped off.”
There is a note with information at the box for the citizens to call the office as they are dropping off their documents, so staff can note the time for the recording.
“We also ask that we be able to return to them by mail. If not agreeable, they will call us as they arrive, and we will bring out and place on the box for them to pick up.”
Adapting to the requirements for safety while continuing to serve the community is very important, she added.
“The reliance on proof of land ownership is a factor that drives the economy in our country,” Toney said. “Recorders are essential to the US economy. During these trying times, it is important to focus on the critical and essential function of the recorder’s office to power, sustain and restore the US economic engine.”
Toney has made the health of employees and customers a priority.
“The office provides constructive notice of interest in real property,” she said. “Even during difficult situations, the land title and mortgage finance industries depend heavily on the recorder’s functions for their businesses and for the consumer.
“We have several plans of actions to take us forward according to more restrictions of service. I plan to keep all recordings being filed and our county moving forward in each of the plans. We will not stop recording.”