East Lincoln Elementary School kicked off Red Ribbon Week by giving out water bottles to its students.
The bottles were sponsored by the Sunrise Rotary Club which donated money for the school to purchase 500 bottles.
School counselor Sharon Nelius said the idea for the water bottles came from changes the school made due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The regular water fountains were shut off because of COVID, and new bottle filling stations were installed,” Nelius said.
While the bottle filling stations helped lower the potential spread of the virus, it presented the problem of students not having bottles to use to get water. Nelius said providing them with water bottles with a positive message was the best solution.
“This was a wonderful solution: the students get a bottle to meet their basic need for water and read a message that they need to hear every time they fill it up, ‘My future matters, I'm drug free.’”
For the rest of Red Ribbon Week, ELE students will partake in activities that go along with that day’s theme like wearing crazy socks, having crazy hair, wearing sunglasses and wearing ELE school shirts and or colors.
Red Ribbon Week is an alcohol, tobacco, and other drug and violence prevention awareness campaign observed annually in October in the United States.
The campaign was started when drug traffickers in Mexico City murdered Kiki Camarena, a DEA agent in 1985. This began the tradition of displaying red ribbons as a symbol of intolerance towards the use of drugs.
According to the Red Ribbon Campaign website, the mission of the campaign is to present a unified and visible commitment toward the creation of a drug-free America.