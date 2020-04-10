In the wake of this national crisis (COVID-19), the Coffee County Adult Education program is still operating, even though things are being done a little differently and with some limitations. And, during the time of safe at home and social distancing, it may be the perfect time to pursue one’s high school diploma.
Local Coffee County instructor Scott Riddell is working from home like many people across the nation. He would rather be in a classroom setting, but for the safety of students and others he is following state/local and federal guidelines and restrictions.
Coffee County Adult Education does have a temporary email that individuals and students can use to contact the organization (Cofctytnae@gmail.com). Mr. Riddell is currently emailing lessons to students, creating virtual classrooms, and practicing other forms of distance education. Currently, new test dates are not known, but they will be provided as soon as possible.
New students or anyone interested in pursuing a high school equivalency diploma are encouraged to email Coffee County Adult Education at the above email. Classes are free, and an application can be sent through the internet. This will prepare new students to begin the program when restrictions are lifted and the program can safely continue.
Mr. Riddell hopes that students will try to stay engaged in the learning process.
“This is a very difficult time for everyone, but we can still keep moving forward safely,” he said.