While the COVID-19 pandemic carries on, medical offices, hospitals and urgent care facilities see an increased need for personal protective equipment (PPE) such as gloves, masks and face shields in order to care for the patients they see each day.
Luckily for Urgent Team Tullahoma staff, one local manufacturer stepped up to help them stay safe on the job.
TE Connectivity took time to design and construct some face shields for those who work at the urgent care facility.
According to Physician’s Assistant Mike Johnson, the manufacturer called the medical office at the beginning of the month about the shields.
In total, there are around 20 constructed face shields for the office personnel.
Johnson said the donation has helped the staff with critical PPE needs.
“It was really cool, because we were really limited with our supplies,” he told The News. “It’s really neat. I love that the local community is supporting us.”
According to Dakota Baldwin, who works at the clinic, she and other staffers have tried repeatedly to get needed PPE, but supply shortages brought them up short each time, making the donation from TE Connectivity all the more special.
“They overnighted a box full of shields,” she said. “Often the smaller companies get overlooked. Thanks to TE Connectivity for thinking of this small clinic in this crazy difficult time.”
Johnson’s understanding is the parts manufacturer used its own machinery to craft and construct the shields, which he said was “pretty cool.”
Having these shields is one of the “essential components” for medical personnel while performing their jobs.
“It’s essential when doing the swabs when we’re testing patients to prevent exposure,” Johnson said of the shields. It’s one of the essential components with the face masks and the gloves.”
By having these shields donated, Johnson said he and the staff are able to have more confidence in their ability to care for patients while keeping their own health and safety intact.
“It gives the staff the confidence that we can do our job without much risk to our health and safety,” he said.
The staff at Urgent Team thanked TE Connectivity for their willingness to help medical personnel during stressful times amid a global pandemic.
