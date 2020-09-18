While the pandemic has negatively impacted the national economy, the Tullahoma sales tax base actually experienced a year-over-year increase, according to city officials.
According to City Administrator Jennifer Moody, for the month of July, the sales tax base increased 14% over July of 2019, with a net increase of 8% for Tullahoma alone.
According to Finance Director Sue Wilson, the figures are based on July data from the Department of Revenue for the first month of the new fiscal year, which begins in July.
Per those figures, situs sales, or those that took place in Tullahoma, were up 14% over the previous July. From that, Moody said, the allocation of those tax revenues to Tullahoma increased 8% over last July.
That 8% figure, Wilson said, is what impacts the city’s budget for the fiscal year, as that figure is the amount of sales tax revenue re-allocated back to the city and the school system.
Growth despite the pandemic
Additionally, the city’s sales tax saw increases over the last four months of the previous fiscal year, including the first few months of the pandemic, according to Wilson.
“Tullahoma’s sales tax actually grew by 11% during the last four months of FY20, as opposed to other municipalities across the state that experienced losses,” she told The News via email.
Wilson also told The News that the Tennessee Municipal League Economic Summary for the week of June 26 showed Tullahoma as ninth out of 290 for growth in dollars in May.
According to the report, there were 55 cities that collected less revenue in May 2020 than they did last May, but 290 municipalities experienced a growth over the previous may, which included Tullahoma.
According to Moody, this growth reinforces the effort of the city’s economic development strategy, which focuses on retail development.
“Our collective support of local businesses and shopping locally results in an excellent, well-funded school system and results in less reliance on property tax revenue to support local government services,” Moody said. “The strong local sales tax revenue has benefited Tullahoma residents, who have not had a property tax rate increase since 2014."
Impact still felt
Despite the net sales tax revenue increase from July, Wilson stressed that not all businesses in Tullahoma have escaped the pandemic unscathed.
“Despite strong sales tax collections, many areas of our local economy have been negatively impacted by COVID-19,” she said. “Businesses that were dependent on travel or tourism, such as hotels and restaurants as well as those that were initially deemed ’non-essential’ by the governor and required to either close or limit activity have all suffered financially.”
Larger, national corporations, such as Walmart, Lowe’s, and chain restaurants have fared relatively well - even experienced growth during the earlier closures - but the focus locally needs to be on independent, small businesses, Wilson said.
“National retailers appear to have been less significantly impacted, while many small business owners and restaurants continue to suffer from fewer customers and are facing many challenges affecting their operations,” she said.
Some of those challenges include facing distribution changes and supply shortages to personnel shortfalls as more parents are forced to leave the workforce to care for their children who are back at home with distance learning.
Additionally, Wilson said, the city is preparing to take a financial blow from the cancellation of this year’s Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, the annual Beech Party at Beechcraft Heritage Museum and the annual 41A Festival.
Restaurant Week
Moody said the best way to ensure the city’s local businesses stay in business is, as Alderman Jimmy Blanks says at every city meeting, to “Shop Tullahoma.”
“We want to encourage everyone to shop local as often as they can and make a renewed effort to seek out our small, local businesses and restaurants,” she said.
To that effect, Moody said, the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce is asking all Tullahomans to show their support for their local eateries at the end of the month for Restaurant Week. The week-long support for local, independent restaurants will take place Sept. 27 through Oct. 3.
During this week, Tullahomans are encouraged to dine at, carry out or order delivery from the many local restaurants that operate in Tullahoma.