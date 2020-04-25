Because the COVID-19 pandemic has shuttered all schools in Tennessee through the rest of the school year, the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education amended a series of policies that reflect changes made at the state level.
Following the example set by the Tennessee State Board of Education, TCS reduced the number of credits the Class of 2020 is required to have in order to receive a diploma and halted student grades from declining as of March 20, among other changes.
The school board unanimously passed the amended or suspended policies at its April 20 regular meeting, which was held electronically in accordance with a previous executive order from Gov. Bill Lee.
The big change for the Tullahoma High School Class of 2020 is that they no longer need to gain 26 credits in order to graduate. Instead, they are only required to achieve 22 credits. This credit requirement is still higher than the state’s adjusted requirement. The TSBE announced high school seniors would only need to achieve 20 credits in order to graduate high school, down two credits from the previous requirement.
In accordance to TSBE waivers, THS seniors are also no longer required to take either the ACT or SAT, a civics exam or end-of-course exams in order to receive their diploma. All other graduation requirements remain in effect for seniors.
Another change comes from board policy 4.600, which relates to the district’s grading system. All high school students will not see their grades diminish lower than they were as of March 20. Students may only improve their grades through online courses, according to the new policy. Additionally, students taking Advanced Placement or dual credit courses are not required to take their associated exams in order to receive their weighted GPA for the spring 2020 semester.
Other policies amended or suspended in accordance to TSBE regulations include teacher evaluations. Following TSBE guidance, TCS educators will not have an overall level of effectiveness score for this school year; all pre-K and kindergarten teachers will not be evaluated using the growth portfolio model for this school year; and any previously required observations of teachers’ classrooms that were not completed this school year will no longer be required.
The district’s attendance policy has also been suspended for this school year, as students may not be penalized for non-attendance of digital courses.
Finally, the director of schools may request an extension from TSBE to report “information that would impact educator licensure,” such as any alleged employee misconduct or discipline that would violate the teacher code of ethics.
The director of schools may also seek further waivers from TSBE in regards to any of these policies should they and the board decide they are necessary.
The full resolution is available to view on our website, www.tullahomanews.com.
