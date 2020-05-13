With schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, county schools have seen a reduction in expenses.
The areas with reduces costs are transportation, utility bills and substitute teachers.
Dr. Charles Lawson, director of Coffee County Schools, informed members of the county budget and finance committee April 28 about the savings of the school system.
“There have been several opportunities for savings,” Lawson said. “Transportation is one area that has seen lower costs. We have some savings within the diesel budget for this year. And there have been some savings in energy efficiency with the buildings being unoccupied.”
With the buildings closed, the schools have not hired substitute teachers.
“Another area is substitute teachers,” Lawson said. “Substitute teachers represent a significant cost for a staff our size, and that has not been anything we have had to wrestle with. Those are the three biggest areas that have seen savings.”
The main expenses of the schools are associated with paying employees, however.
“Obviously, with our biggest cost being payroll, we have not realized savings there,” Lawson said.
Dwight Day, chairman of the budget and finance committee, asked Lawson if it is possible to furlough teachers.
“I have not heard anything about furloughing teachers,” Lawson said. “That’s not something I am familiar with on federal level.
“Following guidance from the state board of education and with the funding we have, we have continued paychecks for regular employees across the board. The only exception to that would be (our) after-school, grant-funded position. We have an after-school, grant-funded position, called 21 Century Grant, and those grants have not been paid. But all district employees funded through the regular budget have continued to receive their pay.”