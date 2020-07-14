The Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education officially approved funds for several additional positions for the upcoming school year, including a deputy director of schools and more school nurses.
According to Director of Schools Catherine Stephens, the addition of the deputy director was a necessary step toward streamlining the operation of the school system.
Stephens said in a June study session that other school systems of a similar size to TCS frequently have both a director and a deputy director to handle the operations of the district, citing her previous place of employment in the Franklin Special School District.
TCS last had someone in the deputy director spot two years ago, though it went by a different name, according to Stephens.
The last person to hold a deputy position was Greg Carter, the former director of personnel for the district. He left his post in the central office to return to teaching at West Middle School. Since then, the position has been left vacant.
“It was removed a couple years ago, and it is a position that, in its history, was largely personnel,” she said. “In this particular recommendation, it is personnel as a main emphasis, but then it’s also operational items such as daycare, extended learning, attendance [and] enrollment. There are other nuances of the organization that is a part of the deputy spot.”
Stephens came to TCS from a deputy position in the Franklin Special School District, which is similar in size to Tullahoma. In that work, she said having support people in specific roles allows the district to be “very strong corporately.”
The difference in the position this time around, according to Stephens, is the position will be a “team partner that can assist in the day-to-day work.”
Stephens said she would love for the position to be filled by the time school starts, but did not know if that was feasible.
According to Business Director Jason Ray, the amount budgeted for the deputy director position is $152,813, which includes salary and benefits, though the person hired may not receive that full amount depending on their credentials and experience.
On the subject of nurses, Stephens said the addition was necessary in order to ensure the safety of students and faculty as the district prepares to open schools for the coming school year.
Students are expected back in classes, either on-site or through distance learning, July 29. The district has multiple health and safety measures in place at each of its facilities that will necessitate the increased nursing staff, including daily temperature checks.
Additionally, Stephens said adding these nurses will help provide healthcare access in each building for daily health needs for students and staff. She also acknowledged that the current pandemic “escalated” an already present need for the district.
“COVID-19 escalated a truth that existed,” Stephens said. “Nurses have been needed in each building because you have student and staff needs that exist with documented medical conditions and you have illness that happens throughout the day, and there are times when a nurse would have to leave the afternoon setting and rush back to the morning to assist.”
Adding the three nurses ensures each school building has one nurse available throughout the school day.
The board approved the funding for the nurses, totaled at $187,233 for salaries and benefits, with a unanimous vote.
Those interested in applying for either position should head to the district's job listings website.
