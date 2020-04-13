Tullahoma City Schools is asking for feedback from parents on how the district can better help its students with distance learning.
The first learning bundles were delivered either electronically or by mail the first week of April, according to school officials.
Learning bundles will continue to be provided to students and parents for the duration of the COVID-19 closure, and as the days go on, school officials want to make distance learning the “best experience possible” for students and their families.
To that end, school officials have put out a survey asking parents how they can improve the bundles moving forward.
The survey link is available here.
Erin McCullough may be reached at emccullough@tullahomanews.com.