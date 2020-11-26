Tullahoma High School received a special visit from the state’s top educator last week when it played host to Tennessee Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn.
The education commissioner stopped by Tullahoma on a planned visit of local area schools for the first time in a number of years. According to Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens, the last time the commissioner of education visited Tullahoma City Schools was in 2015, marking five years since the school system was last visited by the state’s lead educator.
Schwinn met with THS and TCS administrators on her tour of the school, stopping in several classrooms to witness how THS educators have adapted their teaching methods in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
THS Principal Jason Quick brought Schwinn to four different classrooms, including an Advanced Placement English class, a core math class, a Career and Technical Education (CTE) classroom and the Tullahoma T-Lite transition class program during her hour-long visit. At each classroom, Schwinn engaged with both students and teachers, taking a seat next to the AP English students and kneeling to the ground during the medical therapies session on CPR.
Schwinn said she was impressed with the adaptations that the THS teachers made to incorporate both their virtual learners and their in-person classes, citing both the educators’ consistent engagement with both sets of students and the interest of every student.
“It was fantastic,” she said of her tour. “It was incredibly high quality instruction. You could see that there were health and safety procedures in place. You could see students that were engaged, and you saw staff that care deeply about their students, both academically and personally. It was the best case visit, and I could not be more pleased and happy to be here.”
Schwinn said she enjoyed sitting in on each of the four classrooms she visited, saying they were all “so uniquely different” from one another.
While each class exemplified the adaptations teachers have had to make due to the pandemic, Schwinn said she was impressed with the span of academic opportunities at THS.
“It’s just strong teaching and really engaged students, and that’s just the best to see,” she said.
She added that this year has been “a hard year” for students, teachers and administrators alike, and for the staff and administrators of THS to be able to execute a plan that “looks just like school” was a triumph of all involved.
“It’s a hard year, but it looks like school, and that’s because of hard work,” the commissioner said. “It is because of the time and effort, capacity and blood, sweat and tears and love that comes from the staff that is very clear here.”
Schwinn added that she would encourage all the educators in Tullahoma “to keep it up,” referring to their work to engage with all their students and their adapting to new educational environments.
“I would say that it is noticed, deeply appreciated and it is absolutely benefitting kids,” Schwinn said.
Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens told The News having the commissioner visit the district and Tullahoma High School was “such an honor and a great opportunity” for the students and staff of the high school “to be showcased for the engaging teaching and learning happening both virtually and in-person.”
“I believe seeing the learning environment in real-time was beneficial to the commissioner as she observed how we have modified teaching and learning to be successful for all during these COVID times,” Stephens said. “She was able to see a variety of content, amazing teachers and staff in action, focused and diligent students as well as an innovated program that is designed to inspire entering freshmen to achieve success.”
Stephens added she and the commissioner enjoyed her visit to Tullahoma and were “very proud of this Tennessee school district.”
School Board Chairman Kim Uselton also told The News she felt “confident” that the commissioner left her visit in Tullahoma knowing all teachers, students and administrators are striving to provide the best education to all children in town.
“I am very happy that Commissioner Schwinn had the opportunity to visit Tullahoma High School,” she said. “She was able to interact with some of our fabulous students while observing outstanding teaching. Despite the difficulties being faced by our students, faculty and staff, I am confident that Commissioner Schwinn left knowing that our students are engaged, our teachers are excelling and Tullahoma City Schools continues to be committed to academic excellence.”