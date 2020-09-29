Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett paid a special visit to the Coffee County Lannom Memorial Library Friday morning to present two special checks.
The secretary of state came down to Tullahoma to present the library with two different grants to assist in library operations, including a state technology grant and a CARES Act grant.
According to Library Director Susan Stovall, the technology grant will be used to help the library replace old computers that are installed for public use. Part of the stipulations of the grant, which totaled $4,100 for Lannom Library, is that the technology purchased with the monies be connected to the internet, Stovall added.
“The technology grant is an ongoing thing that serves our community, because we have lots of people here who, even if they have a computer at home, don’t have good internet access or maybe have older equipment,” she told The News.
By having updated computers with solid internet access, Stovall said, the library can assist citizens in searching for jobs online or, as has become the new normal, complete their school work through distance learning.
“It’s really a vital resource,” she said of the public computers.
Stovall added that the money “really makes a difference in being able to offer that resource to the public.”
The second grant Hargett presented to the library was a CARES Act grant totaling $2,310.
According to Stovall, the library plans to use some of the funds to purchase cleaning supplies and masks for the public to use when they enter the library. Additionally, the library hopes to be able to purchase some equipment for services and decontamination.
“We’re hoping to get a UV machine do so some decontamination,” Stovall said. “We’re also getting another Chromebook, because we’ve been letting people use them outside while we’ve been closed to they can get the WiFi outside.”
Using the funds to purchase more things to allow them to continue to offer services is just what the federal government had in mind when it passed the CARES Act, Hargett said.
“Congress and the president incorporated this money so that libraries could continue their services during the pandemic, so that’s what they’re using the funds for,” Hargett said.
Library officials convened inside the library for the check presentation from Hargett, along with local and state-level elected officials. Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell, State Sen. Janice Bowling and State Rep. Rush Bricken were all on hand to congratulate the library and to thank Hargett for administering the grants to the library.
Bowling called the grants an “investment” back into the Tullahoma community, citing the library as an “essential part” of Tullahoma.
“I like things that are investment programs, and when we return this money to this library, we’re investing in the citizens and the children and the future of our community,” she said. “A library is such an essential part – especially Lannom Library – of us and who we are in Tullahoma. It gives me especially great pride to be able to help in bringing this money back to invest in Tullahoma, Tennessee.”
Bricken echoed Bowling’s comments and added a suggestion that some of the CARES Act money be used to reimburse the library’s purchase of new paneling at the circulation desk.
“I understand that new paneling has just been put up,” he said. “Part of that CARES Act money can help reimburse the costs of the new paneling that came up. I think that’s something that we should be aware of.”
Cordell thanked all the state officials for the work they have done in securing the grant funding for the library.
“Thank you for all you’re doing,” he said. “It’s a great day for the citizens of Tullahoma and our whole county.”
Hargett also thanked Bowling and Bricken for their work in Nashville.
“I’m a big fan of Senator Bowling’s, as well as Representative Bricken’s,” he said. “They have not only done a great job in Nashville but have become great friends of mine. I wanted to come and support them in their efforts, because without them, these funds don’t come back here. They’re key to supporting libraries.”
Library reopening
According to library officials, the library will officially reopen to the public Monday, Oct. 5, with new restrictions due to COVID-19.
All patrons will be required to wear a mask for entry; curbside service is still available for those who do not wish to wear a mask.
There is a limit of 15 patrons inside the library at one time. Patrons will be limited to just 30 minutes to make their selections and exit.
The computers will be available by appointment only, and patrons will be limited to one hour of use. Computer usage is also limited to job searching, homework, emails or any work or school-related activity.
No meeting rooms will be available; there will be no on-site programming; and restrooms will not be available.
Special hours for seniors will be 9 – 10 a.m. Monday through Friday.
All patrons will be welcome 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.