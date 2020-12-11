A local business is teaming up with the Salvation Army to provide much needed assistance to people in the community.
Sellers Surplus owner Caleb Sellers is hosting a special promotion inside his retail establishment that will directly benefit the local Salvation Army office and give customers some good benefits.
From now until Christmas Eve, anyone who shops inside Sellers Surplus can donate to the local Salvation Army for their chance to win either a gift card to the store or special early-bird shopping time inside.
“Every three dollar or more donation, you’ll fill out a ticket, put it in our bucket and you’ll be entered to win either our early bird special of a $25 gift card,” Sellers said.
This is the third year Sellers has been supporting the Salvation Army through his business, though it is the first year the drawing has included two different options for potential winners.
According to Sellers, drawings will happen weekly, and the winners will be able to choose whether they would like to take advantage of the early bird shopping time – a full 30 minutes inside the store before it officially opens for the day – or a redeemable $25 gift card for customers to use at their convenience.
“This year, with COVID, people may not want to get out right now, so I’ll write them a gift card and, maybe after all this stuff is over, they can get in here and use it then,” he said.
Sellers added that his customers were actually the ones to suggest offering the early bird shopping time in the first place.
“Basically, my customer base brought that up,” he said. “They said, ‘You should do some kind of drawing where we can get in early to shop.’”
Loyal Sellers Surplus customers are familiar with and fans of the early bird shopping days, which happen routinely at his discount store. Customers can frequently be seen lined up on the sidewalk downtown waiting for the store to open on special shopping and value days.
“They get the first chance at all the fresh, new stuff,” he said of the early bird shoppers.
The surplus store is no stranger to helping those in need, according to Salvation Army of Coffee County Treasurer Pam Bussell. She told The News Caleb and his business are her “go-to” when she needs things to assist people in crises.
“Any time that we need help, we call Caleb, and he is always more than willing to help,” she said. “When we were donating the school supplies this summer, he donated about $2,000 worth of school supplies for the teachers.
“Every year at Christmas, when we get down to the extra Angels and no money, he’s very generous and donates whatever we need.
“When I’ve had families who have had fires or are moving from a homeless shelter to an apartment, he’s been very generous to donate. Caleb has been our go-to. He’s been very generous to the community.”
For Sellers, the question of why donating comes down to a simple question: “Why not?”
“The way I was raised, if you were given the opportunity to help somebody in need, you help them,” he said. “Tullahoma has blessed my business enough to where I want to bless them back.”
Salvation Army still needs YOU
According to Bussell, despite the ongoing pandemic, which has caused millions of people to tighten their purse strings, the community has been incredibly giving for the annual Angel Tree.
“I have been pleasantly surprised that so many people have been taking angels this year,” she said. “I think they know there is probably a real need more than in the past because so many parents are out of work this year.”
Bussell said about 238 children were signed up to be this year’s Angels but only a few dozen remain.
“I think there’s probably, maybe, 30 to 35 left,” she said.
While Angels were available at both Traders Bank and Chick-fil-A, all the Angels at Traders have been claimed. Chick-fil-A still has Angels available. Those looking to assist need only ask for one in the drive through or at mobile curbside, and an associate will bring one out.
As far as monetary donations go, Bussell said the Salvation Army is always taking donations no matter the time of year.
“All the money that we raise and to not use for the Angel Tree carries us over into the next year,” she said. That money is used to purchase school supplies for teachers and students, provide rent and utility assistance for those in need or even to purchase medication.
Local donations are also particularly important because the local office does not receive any national funds.
“We do not get any funds nationally,” Bussell said. “The only funds we get are what we raise through our Kettle Drive in the month of December and individual donations. We get no other funds, so those funds have to last us throughout the entire year.”
To that end, Bussell said she is still looking for volunteers willing to ring bells in the community for the Red Kettle Drive.
“We rely on a lot of civic organizations and churches, and there’s still a lot of civic organizations and churches that are not meeting in person due to COVID,” she said. “Those churches and organizations aren’t ringing this year, and they normally adopt an entire day, so we’ve lost a lot of bell ringers this year.”
Bell ringers are needed Monday through Saturday, Bussell added.
“If people want to ring, we will find them a spot to ring, because we definitely need help this year,” she said.
Anyone who is interested in becoming a bell ringer this month is urged to contact either Bussell or the Rev. Tom Murdock at First Christian Church at 455-2200.
Monetary donations may be mailed to the Salvation Army at P.O. Box 606, Tullahoma, TN 37388.