Coffee County enters the month of September with 772 overall cases of COVID-19, according to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health (TDOH).
Of those cases, 272 are considered active, 494 are recovered and six have died.
The net change from the end of August is -4, with eight new cases and 12 recoveries added over Monday, Aug. 31. The newest death was added Monday, Aug. 24, putting the county at more than a week without a new COVID-19 death.
One of the deaths occurred at Morning Pointe Assisted Living Facility in Tullahoma. According to the data dashboard for long term care facilities, Morning Pointe had 13 of its 47 residents, or 28%, tested positive for the virus. Eleven of those who tested positive later recovered, but one resident died from the virus.
Additionally, 13 staff members of the facility have tested positive, according to the state data.
According to Morning Pointe Vice President of Communications Will Brewer, the facility notified all "appropriate parties" when infections occurred in the facility.
"Required communications to appropriate parties regarding Covid-19 has occurred at all times," he said in a statement to The News. "Pursuant to privacy laws, Morning Pointe does not publicly release identifying information of Covid-19 infections of residents or associates. Morning Pointe extends its heartfelt thoughts and prayers to those who have been affected by Covid-19."
Additionally, Brewer's statement outlined some of the mitigation protocols in place at the facility to keep both residents and staff healthy.
"Morning Pointe Senior Living continues to place the health and safety of residents and associates first, especially with regard to the Covid-19 pandemic," Brewer said in the statement. "Infection control procedures are approved at the state and local level and we remain vigilant in the fight against infection."
Some of the protocols, according to Brewer, include the restriction of visitation to essential personnel only (except in end-of-life situations); health screenings for all associates upon entry to the community each day; infection control procedures, such as hand-washing, hand sanitizing and increased environmental cleaning and disinfection; personal protective equipment such as face masks for residents and associates; and testing for Covid-19 or other infections as required by CDC and state and local health departments.
Further, Brewer said in the statement, residents or associates who test positive for COVID-19 or any other infection are "quarantined per state health department and CDC protocols for a specified amount of days."
"Residents are required to quarantine inside their respective apartments for the required amount of days after a positive Covid-19 infection," Brewer said in the statement. "Associates may not return to work until after the specified number of days as required by state health guidelines."