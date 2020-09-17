As of 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, Coffee County has 1,015 total COVID-19 cases, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
The daily report lists 188 of those 1,015 cases as active and 816 of them as inactive/recovered. There are still just 11 COVID-19 deaths in the county, per the report.
According to its self-reporting dashboard, NHC Tullahoma lists two of its 13 COVID-19-positive patients as recovered. The facility also lists one staff member as recovered. The facility has one COVID-19 death as well.