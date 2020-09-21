The county crossed the 1,100-overall-case mark Monday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. It took only five days for the county to grow its COVID-19 case count by more than 100 cases. The county crossed the 1,000-case mark last Wednesday, Sept. 16, according to TDOH data.
As of Monday, the county had 1,108 total cases of COVID-19, with 228 of them active, 868 inactive/recovered and 12 deaths.
In the school system, COVID-19 cases remain low, with the district reporting between one and five cases for students and staff both.
As for nursing homes, NHC Tullahoma is now reporting seven active cases of COVID-19 among its in-house patients, while seven more are considered recovered. This data comes from its own dashboard, which is updated by 5 p.m. each day.
As of Monday, six of its employees had tested positive for the virus; although two of them are considered recovered.
The facility is also reporting two deaths from the virus.
According to the Long Term Care Facility Data from TDOH, Life Care Center of Tullahoma has six resident COVID cases out of its 76 residents. One resident is considered recovered. The facility is also reporting 11 of its staff members have tested positive.
This information was most recently updated Friday, Sept. 18, according to TDOH.
Brookdale Senior Living and Morning Pointe are not listed on the state dashboard, which indicates there are no active cases among either residents or staff at these facilities.
The TDOH recently added county "snapshots" of COVID-19 cases to its main COVID-19 information dashboard. The following information comes from the new snapshot for the county.
Over the last two weeks, from Sept. 7 through 20, the county averaged 19.4 new cases reported per day. The previous two weeks, Aug. 24 through Sept. 6, the average daily case rate was 9.7%.
Over the last seven days, the percent positive rate was 9.7%.