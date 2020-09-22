The county added another 17 cases of COVID-19 since Monday, bringing the overall case count to 1,125, according to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Of these cases, 234 are considered active, with another 879 considered inactive/recovered. There are still 12 COVID-19 deaths in the county, per the report.
According to the data snapshot provided by the state health department, which was not updated at the same time as the state numbers, Coffee County has seen an average of 19.6 new cases reported per day.