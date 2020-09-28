Coffee County now has 227 active cases of COVID-19, according to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The overall COVID-19 case count for the county now sits at 1,255, including the 227 active cases and 1,015 inactive/recovered cases. There are also 13 COVID-19 deaths in the county, per the TDOH.
According to the county data snapshot, the county has had a daily case rate of 39.7 per 100,000 residents per day over the last 7 days (Sept. 21 - 27).
Over the last 14 days (Sept. 14 - 27), Coffee County has averaged 23.5 new cases of COVID-19 per day. The two weeks before that, the rate was 11.9.
The county has averaged 228.9 new tests per day over the last week, per the snapshot. This gives the county a percent positive rate of 11.4%, according to the snapshot data.
The school system has consistently reported low COVID-19 numbers among staff and students. For several weeks, the system's COVID-19 reporting information shows the district with between one and five cases for both students and staff.
Per the state's dashboard, Life Care Center has six resident cases and 18 staff cases of COVID-19. The state dashboard does not have information on how many of those cases are considered recovered.
NHC is listed with 17 resident cases and eight staff cases; however, NHC's own COVID-19 dashboard has only one of those 17 resident cases considered active. 14 of those cases are considered recovered. There are also two resident deaths, per the state dashboard.
According to NHC's dashboard, a total of ten employees tested positive for the virus, though seven of them have recovered, leaving only three with active cases.
Morning Pointe and Brookdale are not listed on the state's dashboard, meaning they do not have active cases among residents or staff.