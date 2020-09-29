As of Tuesday, Sept. 29, Coffee County has 1,277 overall cases of COVID-19 to its name, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
The latest TDOH report lists Coffee County with 228 active cases, 1,036 inactive/recovered cases and 13 deaths.
According to the county data snapshot, the county has had a daily case rate of 37.1 cases per 100,000 residents per day over the last week.
The snapshot also says the county averaged 21.1 new cases reported per day over the last two weeks. The two weeks before that, the county averaged 14.1 new cases per day.
Over the last week, Coffee County has averaged 222.1 tests per day, with an average percent positive rate of 11.4%, according to the snapshot.