There are now 53 active cases of COVID-19 in Coffee County, according to the latest data from the Tennessee Department of Health (TDOH).
The latest report, which is released each day at 2 p.m., has 162 total cases of COVID-19 in Coffee County, with 109 recovered.
Statewide, there are 69,061 total cases, including 39,857 recovered and 783 deaths. This is an additional 2,273 increase from Tuesday.
There are currently 3,434 hospitalizations attributed to the disease, according to TDOH. There have been 1,097,053 total tested in the state, according to the data.
In neighboring counties, numbers are also increasing. The neighbor with the highest number of cases is Rutherford County, with 3,944 total cases. This includes 2,169 active cases, 1,736 recovered and 39 deaths.
Bedford County now has 646 total cases, which includes 158 active cases, 478 recovered and 10 deaths.
The total in Warren County is 183, including the two deaths at NHC McMinnville. The numbers from Warren County differ slightly between state figures and reports out of Warren County. The TDOH data lists Warren County with 112 active cases, 70 recovered and one death, though reports from the Southern Standard newspaper list two deaths at NHC.
Moore County and Grundy County still remain under 100 confirmed cases at 26 and 68 cases, respectively. Moore County's total includes 17 active cases, 9 recovered and no deaths. Grundy County sits at 10 active cases, 56 recovered and two deaths.
Cannon County has 65 total confirmed cases. This includes 38 active and 27 recovered cases and no deaths.
Franklin County has 127 total confirmed cases. This includes 46 active cases, 78 recovered and three deaths.