Over the Labor Day weekend, the seventh COVID death in Coffee County was added.
That death came from Morning Pointe Senior Living Facility, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The state health department recently clarified how it reports COVID-19 cases in each county, clearing up some border county discrepancies from lab results.
As a result of the clarification, the state health department is no longer reporting "recovered" cases; instead, it will report "inactive/recovered" cases, which automatically lowers the active case count.
As of Tuesday, Sept. 8, Coffee County had 836 overall cases of COVID-19, including 108 active cases and 721 inactive/recovered cases, as well as the seven deaths.
Morning Pointe is the hardest-hit long term care facility in Tullahoma, according to state data.
Thirteen of its 46 residents had confirmed cases of the virus. Ten of those 13 have since recovered, according to TDOH. Two have died, leaving one active case remaining. There are also 13 members of the staff who have tested positive for the virus. How many of those staff members have recovered is not available from the TDOH dashboard.
Life Care Center of Tullahoma has also seen some of its residents contract the virus. Per the TDOH data dashboard, four of its 76 residents have tested positive; one of them has recovered and none of them have died. There are also 11 staff members of LCCT that have tested positive. Like with Morning Pointe, how many staff members have recovered is not available.
Additionally, NHC Tullahoma has also seen a small outbreak of the virus. According to its self-reporting dashboard, NHC has three "in-house" patients who have tested positive for the virus, as well as one employee. That employee, however, has recovered, per the dashboard. The three patients have active cases, per the data.
The facility that has remained COVID-19-free thus far is Brookdale Tullahoma. The local facility has not appeared on the state's dashboard for active cases as of Sept. 8.