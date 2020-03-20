A parent of a child who attends the Sewanee Children’s Center at Otey Parish has tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Sandy Glacet, the Director of the Sewanee Children’s Center, has reported that a parent of a child who attends the center has tested positive for the virus and that children in attendance on March 13 may have been exposed. According to Glacier, no other family members of the parent have been ill.
The statement went on to explain:
“The parent who tested positive did not come upstairs in Claiborne Parish House, but was only in the downstairs area Otey provides to the independent Sewanee Children’s Center.
“The only area Otey shares with SCC is the nursery on Sundays. Christian Formation Director Jeannie Babb is in the process of reaching out to parents of children who attended the nursery on March 1 and March 8. The nursery was closed on March 15 and will remain closed at least through the remainder of the month.”