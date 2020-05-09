While the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down the operations of some businesses and organizations, the need for providing shelter to those homeless individuals has remained the same. Shepherd’s House has served homeless residents in Coffee County since 1999.
“Our mission is to provide food, clothes and temporary housing for the homeless while helping them gain independent employment and housing,” said Executive Director Tina Holman Owen.
The mission of the shelter is to provide an environment of hope and to help those who have found themselves in a tough situation “to once again take care of themselves,” said Owen.
“The Shepherd’s House is currently operating at full capacity with 10 residents – five women and five men,” Owen said.
“We were able to get one gentleman clothes, food and a bus ticket home to Kentucky,” Owen said.
The Shepherd’s House also helps homeless individuals with tickets to another shelter, with gas, if they have a car, or with a sleeping bag or tent, if needed.
“Fundraising has been paused for now,” Owen said. “But everyone is healthy and there has been no exposure to COVID-19 that we are aware of.”
In February and March, the Shepherd’s House assisted 27 Coffee County residents, provided 566 individual beds and 1,698 individual meals to locals in need.
To continue to help the homeless, Shepherd’s House needs the community’s support. Currently, the most needed items are liquid laundry detergent, fabric softener, Clorox wipes, hand sanitizer, hamburger meat, milk, veggies and fruits, eggs and cereal, paper towels, light bulbs, sugar, tea, coffee, bread and sandwich meat.
To find out how you can help, call 931-393-4818. For more information, visit shepherdshousetullahoma.com.