Over one year ago, Dr. Clifford Seyler at Tullahoma Pediatrics read an article about the sterilization of hospital rooms from an organism called clostridium difficile (C. Diff.).
C. Diff is a spore-forming organism that is very hard to eradicate from surfaces and other places in a room that patients with the condition are in during treatment.
“The study looked at how to clean a room. They conducted what they call terminal cleaning, where they used the normal disinfectants to sanitize the room. They also did this by using ultraviolet (UV) C light,” Seyler explained. “There are three types of UV light. UVA and UVB are sunlight and what they put in tanning beds. UV C is one that we do not have much of in our atmosphere, which is a good thing because it is the strongest and we would all have a higher risk of getting skin cancer. As far as cleaning a room, however, the light cleans a room a lot better than normal disinfectants.”
UVC light kills bacteria, mold, algae and viruses. It varies according to the outside shell on the organism. “Of course, viruses are not living. They do not live until they are ingested and get into your system. The study showed that within an hour of treatment, the light was able to clean the rooms much more effectively against C. Diff.,” he said. “Ever since I read the article, I wanted one of those lights because we know as much as we spray down everything and clean, we are not getting everything that the children touch. However, we could not afford it at the time.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic began, Seyler decided it was time to purchase the GermAway Mobile 60 Watt UVC Sterilizer. “We ordered it two months ago and finally got it in last week. We can bring this into a room and kill most of the viruses within six minutes,” he explained. “When we have patients coming in and out of the room, we still come in and clean the room like we ordinarily would because it does not kill all of the bacteria. That process takes about one hour, but we can get rid of all of the viruses in such a little amount of time that we are able to use it between patients to stop the spread of viruses.”
“From the standpoint of patient safety, this is a revolutionary thing to do,” he said.
The UVC light glows blue, but it is dangerous for one to look at it with a naked eye. There are special goggles to be worn, but the machine is programmed to allow the medical staff 15 seconds to leave the room once it has been turned on before the light comes on to sanitize the room. It also has a motion detector, so if anyone comes into the room the machine will instantly turn off. A sign is also placed on the door to let staff and patients know when a machine is running in a certain room.
Anything the light hits kills the viruses, including the air and carpet in the patient rooms.
“I think it is the cutting edge of patient safety especially in the age of COVID-19,” Seyler said.
Katelyn Lawson may be reached at klawson@tullahomanews.com.