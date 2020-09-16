Tennessee Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) is inviting 4th through 12th graders from all corners of the state to come learn about the shotgun shooting sports and try hitting a few targets on their own.
The free Recruiting Days will be held on Sept. 19 and Sept. 26 at 18 locations across the state and will introduce youth to teams in their area.
The safety of Recruiting Day attendees is the top priority. In addition to firearm safety best practices, all participants, coaches, parents and volunteers will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
“As one of the biggest and best shooting programs in the nation, we’re excited to welcome and introduce new athletes to the sport. Whether you’ve handled a firearm before or not, with our experienced coaches Recruiting Day is a safe and fun way to try the shotgun sports for the first time,” said Andrew Peercy, Tennessee SCTP manager.
No previous experience is needed. Beginners will be guided through proper firearm safety and receive instruction from a highly-trained coach before having the chance to hit a few practice targets of their own.
Interested youth must have a legal guardian present to participate. Safety equipment will be provided for each participant. Most locations will have firearms available attendees, but participants are encouraged to bring any equipment they do own.
Sept. 19 Recruiting Day locations and times
Atoka at Atoka Private 9234 US 51 — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Brownsville at Brownsville Young Guns Trap and Skeet Range 1975 Beech Grove Rd — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Celina at Moonshine Mountain Shooting Range 5548 Arcot Rd — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Columbia at Maury County Gun Club 2879 Parsons Bend Rd — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Crossville at Fairfield Glade Sportsman’s Park 650 Shorty Barnes Road — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Dickson Dickson Clay Commanders Home Range 2950 South Hwy 48 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Greeneville at Greene County Firing Range 1435 Hal Henard Rd — 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Huntingdon at Carroll County Shooting Sports 680 McAdoo Cemetery Rd — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Johnson City at Unaka Rod and Gun Club 90 Furnace Road — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Kingsport at Cherokee Rod and Gun Club 4280 Reservoir Rd — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Lavinia at Southgate Public Shooting Center 4780 Hwy 220 — 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Lewisburg at Henry Horton Trap and Skeet Range Skeet Range Rd — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Louisville at Smoky Mountain Sports Club 4286 Miser Station Rd — 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Moscow at Moscow Shooting Range Owens Drive — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Southside at Montgomery County Shooting Range 201 Southside Rd — 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Sept. 26 Recruiting Day locations and times
Nashville at Nashville Gun Club 1100 County Hospital Rd — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
White Pine at Hog Heaven Gun Club 4403, 560 TN-113 — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Tennessee SCTP develops athletes who win national titles and provides students opportunities to earn college scholarships. The program is run by Tennessee Wildlife Federation, one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to conserving the state’s wildlife and natural resources, to introduce kids to the great outdoors.