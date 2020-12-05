The holidays may be a difficult time for many families in the area, but several local families in need had plenty of food to share during Thanksgiving thanks to a local coalition of civic groups and faith organizations.
More than 65 families in need in Tullahoma were the beneficiaries from the St. Barnabas Outreach Thanksgiving Food giveaway held the week before Thanksgiving.
According to St. Barnabas Outreach Coordinator Samantha Turner, this year’s food giveaway nearly did not happen due to a number of supply issues, but luckily the Tullahoma business and faith communities – as well as some special help from the Sewanee Church of God – came together to make this year’s giveaway a reality.
Over the last three years the church has been involved in the Thanksgiving food giveaway, Turner said the event is usually a one-night event with all the families coming to receive their grocery carts full of food; however, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Turner said the parish altered its schedule in order to keep with CDC guidelines for social distancing and capacity limits.
For several days the week before Thanksgiving, volunteers from St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, Tullahoma Sunrise Rotary, St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Sewanee Church of God and the Tullahoma Food Ministry from the Westside Church of the Nazarene set up at multiple stations inside the Episcopal church to hand out all the fixings for a proper Thanksgiving feast to families in need.
The families were identified by Good Samaritan of Tullahoma Food Pantry, according to Turner, and given instructions on when to arrive to shop for their preferred Thanksgiving foods.
Full size turkeys and hams, eggs, stuffing mixes, cans of gravy, pie fillings, canned vegetables and more were all given out to the families in order to ensure they had the best Thanksgiving possible this year.
One volunteer, Alan Harris of the Sunrise Rotary, said he was impressed with the operation as a whole. He told The News he was unaware St. Barnabas had its own Thanksgiving food giveaway but was glad to be a part of the event.
“You see Tullahomans that pitch in to do all this, and it gets you right here,” he said, patting over his heart.
Turner said this year’s giveaway was extra special because it involved so many more community partners than in years past.
Between monetary donations from her parish, St. Paul’s and the Sewanee Church of God, food donations from the Nazarene Food Ministry and volunteers from each organization, Turner said she was so happy to see so many people come together to help those in need.
Additionally, Turner said several local grocery stores pitched in to help make the giveaway successful.
Typically the church buys the majority of its food items from Aldi because they have the best price, Turner said, but some items had to be purchased elsewhere.
“Aldi wasn’t able to get us our pumpkin or evaporated milk, so Kroger came through with that,” she said. “We had a problem with turkeys, and Food Lion came through for us on that.”
What really helped the giveaway was the food donation from the Family Food Ministry, Turner added.
“The Nazarene Church of Tullahoma Family Food Ministry donated over half of our food,” she said. “Really, we only had to order meat, baking mix and paper goods.”
Being able to provide the paper goods, which included a six-pack of toilet paper and a few rolls of paper towels per family, was particularly important, Turner said.
“A lot of these people do get food stamps, and you can’t buy toilet paper and paper towels with those benefits," she said. Toilet paper and paper towels are also a much sought-after commodity given the pandemic, she added, so providing that to each of the families who came through the giveaway was important.
Overall, Turner said it was “so amazing” to see the community at large come together to help their neighbors.
“We’re even pulling from Franklin County,” she said of the assistance being provided this year. “It’s really been amazing to see this come together.”