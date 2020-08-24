A sixth death has been reported in Coffee County Monday, according to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The latest report, which is updated every day at 2 p.m., lists Coffee County with 695 total confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 301 cases still active and 388 recoveries.
There is no information about whether the individual lived in Tullahoma, Manchester or rural Coffee County as state health department does not break down COVID-19 case information by city.
Over the weekend, there 15 new active cases and six recoveries.
Saturday saw a decrease of active cases by one and six recoveries with no deaths. Sunday saw a spike with 16 new active cases added and zero recoveries and deaths.