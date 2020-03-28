While communities around the state go under self- or mandatory quarantines, Tullahoma city and business leaders are reminding citizens to be safe while also supporting local businesses.
Both the city and the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce are promoting the social media campaign to #SpendLocalSafely as a way to keep local businesses going while practicing safe purchasing.
According to Hope Sartain, the executive director of TACC, the idea has been circulating among multiple other chambers of commerce.
“We borrowed it from another chamber,” she told The News. “Really the campaign is pretty simple. Our first priority is to be a resource for the community during such a time of uncertainty. We felt the best way that we could do that was to continuously share updates and give tips on how the community can still support these businesses from their home and with social media. Since Tullahoma is loaded with unique, small businesses, and we just want to do everything we can to make sure we stick together to get through this together.”
Supporting local businesses while practicing CDC-recommended social distancing guidelines is easily done at this time, with many local restaurants offering low- to no-contact delivery and curbside pickup options.
Piggy’s Place Bar-B-Que, London’s Sports Bar, One22West, The Cheesecakery, Bakery On Lincoln and Daddy Billy’s are some of the downtown restaurants that offer delivery, curbside pickup or takeout options for meals in town.
Outside of the downtown area, Gondola, Camino Real Mexican Restaurant, Damron’s Restaurant, Emil’s Bistro & Lounge, The Seafood Place are all offering “no touch” service.
All national chain restaurants are still open for drive-thru service, including Burger King, Taco Bell, Chick-Fil-A, Kentucky Fried Chicken, McDonald’s and more.
Local medical offices, including dentists have closed their offices except for those with dental emergencies.
Glick & Woods Dentistry announced via its Facebook page that the practice would be closed until April 6 in order to protect the health of all patients, staff and family.
“Current patients of record will be seen for urgent and emergency dental needs,” the practice announced.
Besides purchasing food or services from local businesses, city officials and the chamber shared ways people could help support everyone from afar. They include posting positive reviews on Facebook, Google or Yelp; maintaining subscriptions; purchasing gift cards or certificates from businesses to use at a later date; shopping from stores online; placing items on hold; and promoting them on social media.
Erin McCullough may be reached at emccullough@tullahomanews.com.