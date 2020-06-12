After weeks of doubt and concern, Tullahoma Parks and Recreation officials announced this afternoon that the outdoor water park, Splash Island, will indeed open for the 2020 summer season.
Officials announced the park will begin welcoming visitors this summer beginning Wednesday, June 24. That day through July 24, the park will be open to 300 maximum visitors daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
After July 24, the pool will only operate Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day.
“Splash Island has become an important part of summer life in Tullahoma, and we are pleased and excited to once again offer outdoor water recreation opportunities for 2020 under the Tennessee Pledge,” said Tullahoma Parks and Recreation Director Kurt Glick. “We’re happy to be able to safely provide aquatic services to Tullahoma’s citizens.”
Operation at the park will be on a limited basis until all COVID-19-related restrictions are completely lifted. A screening process for swimmers will be done upon entry per the Tennessee Pledge. The Tennessee Pledge encourages businesses to take the temperatures of all patrons, wear masks and remain socially distanced (at least 6 feet apart).
For more information on Tennessee Pledge operational guidelines, please review these links to the governor’s statements on Swimming Pool Operations and Large Venue Operations. For specific information about Tullahoma Parks and Recreation and Splash Island, visit the city's website at www.tullahomaparks.com.