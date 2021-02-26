The quarantine that has left the elderly on lockdown for nearly a year has been lifted by the state after the residents of Tennessee’s nursing homes have been given opportunity to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey, during her most recent conversation with the Tennessee Press Association this past week, pointed to a light at the end of the tunnel as the state planned to lift restrictions on visitation at assisted living facilities and rest homes given the success of vaccinations beginning Sunday, Feb. 28. Her announcement came hand-in-hand with the revelation that 100% of rest home residents in the state have been given their second shot, meaning those residents who wanted to be inoculated.
According to trials by multiple vaccine companies, getting a second shot means having a 95% resistance to the deadly virus. That resistance from becoming critically or fatally ill is key to limiting visitation at nursing homes, since 69% of all deaths in the Volunteer State from COVID-19 have been those aged 70 and above. Piercey said that is why the state has concentrated on getting those most at risk the vaccination first. If persons 60 and above are thrown into the number, they account for 87% of all COVID deaths in Tennessee. The vaccine is presently being offered to those 65 and older along with teachers, no matter the age.
“That is the population that drives our hospitalizations and deaths,” she pointed out, noting the state has completed full vaccinations in all nursing homes in the state and is three-fourths of the way through all assisted living facilities. “We are 20th in states with all doses administered. That’s on par with our rank as 16th most populous state.”
While the state will be doing a step down in its embargoing of nursing home visits, the breadth of open doors will be determined by the nursing homes themselves.
NHC Healthcare Tullahoma Administrator Jaine Colley said the facility will be continuing to follow the CDC guidelines and will monitor the county positivity rate.
“We’re communicating with our families and sent them an email letting them know what we know about it, and as we learn about it we’ll let them know about it,” she said. “We are bound by the positivity rates and we’re still doing a two-times-a-week testing for our patients and staff.”
She said that NHC is stopping short of allowing all visitors to enter the facility.
“We still will have visitation restrictions. The doors are not going to be open to anybody who wants to come visit, like we like them to be. We are still bound by those rules.”
The Tullahoma News reached out to Brookdale, Morning Pointe and Life Care Center of Tullahoma for comment but they had not responded by press-time.
As for the vaccination of teachers that began this past week regardless of their age, Piercey defended the state’s plan, noting that teachers face a possibility of daily exposure doing their jobs. She added if a teacher has been infected in the past three months and are in good health they may opt to delay vaccination so a person over 65 can move up in line.
Piercey also addressed concerns over second doses that may have been delayed by the weather events. She clarified that so long as a person gets their second dose within six weeks of their first, there is no issue with the advancement of immunity to the virus.
She also revealed that Johnson & Johnson, which she hopes will be approved this week, could begin offering their vaccine this week. While it does not boast the 95% immunity rate as the other vaccines, it is still 100% against hospitalization and death and is a single-dose vaccine.
Shelby County complications
While those in rest homes and assisted living facilities have been given opportunities to take the vaccine, residents of the state’s largest county have been left out in the cold, as Shelby County squandered nearly 2,400 doses of COVID vaccines. Piercey made the revelation during the same press conference in which she announced the lifting of nursing home visitation restrictions.
“It’s important that we get this right for the people of Shelby County and the state as a whole as we work to ensure equitable and efficient distribution of this life-saving vaccine to Tennesseans in all communities, especially those most vulnerable and underserved,” she said.
The spoilage of the 2,400 happened on seven occasions–most not associated with the recent weather events–and came even as Tennessee announced it had fully vaccinated (meaning administered both doses of vaccine) up to 57% of the population of 70 and above individuals.
The waste of vaccines was discovered when state officials made a visit to the county. It was at that time they discovered the wasted doses and found out Shelby County had 51,000 doses in inventory (not spoiled) despite the fact they should only have 20,000 on hand. Piercey noted Shelby County was not forthcoming about its failures, prompting the ongoing probe into the mishandling of the vaccines allotted to the state’s largest county.