The Tennessee State Board of Education (TSBE) unanimously passed a slate of emergency rules designed to assist school districts and students operate via distance learning while sheltering at home due to COVID-19.
TSBE met electronically Thursday, April 9, in order to pass the rules, which reduce the number of required credits Tennessee high school seniors need to graduate, as well as relax requirements for all Tennessee students in the wake of the pandemic.
The big change comes from the graduation requirements for high school seniors. According to the amended rule, seniors now only require 20 credits to graduate high school for the 2019-2020 school year, as opposed to the previous minimum requirement of 22 credits.
Seniors will still be required to have four credits in math and English language arts, three science credits and two social studies.
According to Amy Owen, the director of policy and research at TSBE, the reduction in social studies requirements means students may be able to forgo classes such as personal finance, a world language or another elective focus.
“This provides flexibility for students who may be missing one or a half credit in a social studies course,” she said during the meeting.
Seniors are also no longer required to take an end-of-course exam or take and pass the civics test as a graduation requirement.
Some of these relaxations were on the wish list of Tullahoma High School Principal Kathy Rose. At a Tuesday study session of the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education, Rose said she would like to see extra social studies courses, such as economics, government or personal finance, eliminated for this year, as well as a relaxation of the fourth math requirement.
While TSBE did not ease up the math requirements, Rose said she was “grateful” the state relaxed the social studies requirements.
“Otherwise, it could have really created some more serious challenges than we’ve already had with this,” she said.
Rose said she and her team were looking through all the school’s seniors to see which ones are currently enrolled in classes they no longer need to graduate from THS.
“We are looking, for lack of a better word, what can be jettisoned in the way of those classes that they are spending time on in favor of ones they need to be focusing on,” she said.
Those classes include core subjects such as English language arts, math, science and more.
Before any change can happen at the high school level, however, final action will need to be taken by the school board. Currently, THS students must earn 26 credits in order to graduate, compared to the 20 current seniors are required by the state to complete this year.
No current senior will see their grade decline from what it was at the end of the third quarter before spring break, Rose said. Instead, students will have the opportunity to raise their grades, whether it be from a failing grade to a passing grade or improving a passing grade.
“Whatever grades they had at the end of the third quarter will not go down,” she said. “They can only go up.”
At this time, the different types of diplomas should not be affected either. Rose said she could not think of an instance where someone’s “graduate of distinction” or honors diploma status would change due to COVID-19 closures. Class rankings were determined at the end of the fall semester, so those will not be negatively affected by the closures either.
Additionally, Tennessee high school juniors are not required to take a nationally recognized college readiness exam, such as the ACT or SAT.
Most juniors at THS had already taken the ACT, according to Rose, so this requirement does not largely affect the THS population.
No students will be required to take a Tennessee comprehensive assessment program (TCAP) test, which includes the TNReady exams, for this school year, though school districts can elect to do so on their own.
Teacher evaluations have also been affected by the emergency rules. There will be no “overall level of effectiveness” assigned to any teachers this year due to the overall closure of schools. Additionally, no adverse action may be taken against and student, educator or school district using student achievement data from this school year.
Any teacher observations that were scheduled to take place in the spring 2020 semester and were then unable to happen due to COVID-19 closures will no longer be required.
Other rules changed
Rules have also been modified for teacher candidates who were unable to complete their clinical placements due to COVID-19 closures (0520-02-04.11). Under the new rule, teacher candidates whose clinical experiences were “interrupted or truncated” due to the coronavirus closures will remain candidates despite completing less than the required duration for clinical placement.
They will be able to apply for a one-year practitioner license. Additionally, those already on a one-year practitioner license that is set to expire in August of this year to have their license validity extended by one year in order to allow them to complete their renewal requirements that were interrupted due to COVID-19.
Attendance is also no longer a required measure for schools, due to the new rules. Districts may still elect to take attendance during distance learning, but they may not issue unexcused absences or report students at truant for not participating in distance learning activities during the COVID-19 closures.
