Tullahoma, TN (37388)

Today

Variable clouds and becoming windy with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High around 65F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, then windy overnight with occasional showers. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.