To commemorate Veterans Day this year, Tullahoma City Schools held its inaugural Tullahoma Veterans Tribute Train. Local veterans formed a caravan that traveled to each school in the district, where students and faculty were gathered to show their appreciation for the veterans. Dozens of cars could be seen around town, decked out in patriotic fashion and transporting local veterans to each school.
In years past the schools each hosted their own patriotic programs to honor local veterans in the community; however, the programs were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When coming up with a different way to celebrate the local veterans, Jack T. Farrar Elementary School decided to have a Veterans Day parade, with veterans caravanning to the school and students gathered outside to greet and honor them with signs made in class.
According to Farrar Principal Debbie Edens, news of the parade spread throughout the school system, and the decision was made to make it district-wide.
The train started at Tullahoma High School, where everyone who wanted to participate assembled at 8 a.m. With members of the Tullahoma Police and Fire departments escorting them, the caravan of veterans made its way to Farrar, West Middle School, Bel-Aire Elementary School, Robert E. Lee Elementary School, East Middle School and East Lincoln Elementary School before ending at History Park for the Veterans Day ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Walk at 11 a.m.