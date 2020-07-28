After announcing recently that it would temporarily close after an employee was possibly exposed to COVID-19, the SunDrop Shoppe & Luncheonette is in the clear, according to owner Paige Prescott.
The restaurant and soda shoppe announced Monday afternoon that the business would temporarily close its doors to allow for all employees to be tested and to deep clean and sanitize the establishment.
By Tuesday afternoon, however, Prescott announced that all employees' test results came back negative and they would be reopening the business "very soon."
"All of us at the Sundrop Shoppe take your health and safety very seriously and are doing all that we can to insure that you have a wonderful experience when you visit us," the business announced on its Facebook page.
Some measures the business is taking to ensure the health and safety of customers include daily screenings of all employees prior to their shifts, according to the announcement.
A precise date for reopening has not yet been announced.