There is no word yet from Tullahoma City Schools officials on whether students will return to their classrooms this school year, despite a request from Gov. Bill Lee that schools remain closed.
During his press briefing Wednesday afternoon, Lee requested all Tennessee schools remain closed through the end of the 2019-2020 school year in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Soon after the request, multiple school districts announced they would follow that recommendation, informing parents and students that they would not see students return to their classrooms for the rest of the 2019-2020 year.
Several adjacent school systems are among those announcing their closure, including the two other Coffee County school districts, Manchester City Schools and Coffee County Schools, and school systems in Moore and Warren counties. Fayetteville City Schools also announced they would remain closed through the end of the school year. Franklin County Schools are reportedly waiting until Friday, April 17 to make a decision.
TCS officials told The News they would wait until the next board of education meeting to render a decision.
According to School Board Chairman Pat Welsh, the major holdup is a matter of authority. School board officials are researching the matter to figure out who has the authority to make the call - the director or the school board.
Welsh told The News the board and their attorney are looking over all the information in order to determine who will be able to make the call on whether or not to close schools through the end of May.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 20. It will be held electronically, pursuant to previous executive orders from Gov. Lee.
