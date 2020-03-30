Children in Tullahoma will not go hungry just because school has been canceled through the end of April.
The Tullahoma City Schools Nutrition Department announced Monday afternoon that it would continue providing free breakfast and lunch to children in need beginning Wednesday, April 1, until a "regular school schedule resumes."
The TCS Nutrition Department has been providing free food to children and parents in Tullahoma since the middle of March, when school was abruptly called off just before the Tullahoma spring break due to COVID-19 concerns.
Originally the nutrition team was only going to provide meals for the not normally scheduled school closures, but after the state department of education provided a waiver to all school feeding programs to continue, Angela Cardwell and her team of food heroes immediately got to work.
Effective Wednesday, meals will be available for residents via the Starvation Salvation Station (S3) food truck and several pickup locations at different schools.
The pickup locations will be open from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at Bel-Aire Elementary School (the Kindergarten doors), Jack T. Farrar Elementary School (the gym doors), East Middle School (in the back of the school at the kitchen door), West Middle School (the cafe loop in the back of the building) and Tullahoma High School (the cafe doors by the digital sign).
The S3 truck will deliver meals at 10 locations starting at 10 a.m. with Tullahoma Village. From there it moves to Southgate at 10:20 a.m., Whispering Oaks at 10:40 a.m., Cedar Lane Village at 11:20 a.m., Highland Court at noon, Ada Ferrell Garden Apartments at 12:30 p.m., Briarwood Apartments at 12:10 p.m., Eastgate Apartments at 1:05 p.m., Dossett Apartments at 1:35 p.m. and ending at the East Lincoln Elementary School cafeteria doors at 2 p.m.
The department is urging residents not to hop site locations.
If anyone lives in an area not visited by the S3 truck, they are encouraged to stop by the school pickup location closest to them.
When they arrive at a pickup location, drivers should not exist their vehicles, instead popping their trunks or opening a back door in order to allow nutrition workers to load the food into their vehicles.
"For our safety and yours, we do not want to make contact with anyone," the department posted to its Facebook page.
The full post can be seen below.
Erin McCullough may be reached at emccullough@tullahomanews.com.