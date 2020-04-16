After originally holding off on a decision, Tullahoma City Schools officials announced Thursday that it would in fact follow Gov. Bill Lee's recommendation and keep schools closed through the end of the school year.
The governor recommended that all Tennessee school systems remain closed through the end of the 2019-2020 school year during is Wednesday, April 15 press conference. Within the hour, several area school systems followed suit, announcing similar closures in Manchester City, Coffee County, Moore County, Warren County and Fayetteville City school systems.
Tullahoma City Schools originally stated they would not make a decision until Monday at the next school board meeting, as they were researching whether the authority to close schools for the rest of the year rested in the interim director of schools or the school board.
By Thursday afternoon, however, the district went ahead and made the decision to keep schools closed through the end of the school year.
According to school officials, distance learning opportunities for all students will continue to be provided through May 15, the originally scheduled graduation date.
The TCS Nutrition Department will continue to provide free meal pick ups for children up to 18 years old through May 22, officials also said.
All other services that have been provided during the closure will also continue through May 15.
The district's Facebook post can be seen below.
Erin McCullough may be reached at emccullough@tullahomanews.com.