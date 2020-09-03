The Tennessee Department of Health has improved the format for sharing COVID-19 data to update how some metrics are calculated and reflect evolving knowledge of the pandemic, the department announced Thursday.
The new format was rolled out Thursday, Sept. 3, at around the time the TDOH releases updated COVID-19 infection numbers and reflects a change in how active cases are calculated and a correction of county of residence for some cases.
Additionally, TDOH is adding new resources including data snapshots for each county and a Critical Indicators Report (CIR).
“We’re pleased to be adding new reports to help support rapid health actions in Tennessee communities,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey. “We also want to promote data transparency and help Tennesseans understand the reason case counts for some counties will change as we correct information based on their addresses.”
Inactive/Recovered cases
Starting Thursday, Sept. 3, TDOH case count reports include figures for “inactive/recovered” cases and are no longer including data for “recovered” cases. The new category will include people who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date (or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date).
This will more closely align with what is now understood about the infections period of COVID-19, as recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show most patients with COVID-19 are no longer infectious after 10 days. Previously, TDOH considered a case recovered after a 21-day period.
Correcting county locations
TDOH is also correcting discrepancies in county location for about 1,700 cases, as the county to which they were originally assigned does not correspond correctly to their street addresses. This can occur in laboratory reports because some lab systems automatically assign county location based on the patient’s ZIP code, which may be incorrect if the ZIP code straddles county lines. These cases will be corrected all at once, which will results in case count changes for some counties. A solution is in place to automate this process in the future.
New reports and data points
Starting Sept. 3, individual county data snapshots will provide information on case counts, hospitalizations, testing and more for each county at a new web destination. In addition, these new weekly Critical Indicators Reports (CIRs) include information to help stakeholders monitor trends in cases, symptoms, testing capabilities and health care system capacity.
Sept. 3 COVID information
Using the new data metrics from TDOH, Coffee County now has 783 overall cases of COVID-19, with just 114 considered active cases and 663 considered inactive/recovered. There are still just six COVID-19 deaths in the county, per the data.
Statewide, the total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 159,546, including 1,815 deaths, 897 current hospitalizations and 141,568 inactive/recovered. [Percent positive for Sept. 3 is 7.64%.]