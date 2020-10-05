Those looking to attend the TEDxTullahoma event from the comfort of their own couches now have the option to purchase a ticket, according to organizers.
The live speaking event was originally scheduled to take place in April at the University of Tennessee Space Institute but was postponed to this month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The original event sold out in mere hours, though a viewing party was planned at D.W. Wilson Community Center.
Due to current public health guidelines from the CDC, the watch party was canceled, but organizers worked with TEDx to figure out a way to sell more tickets to a limited online audience.
That way will be a $10 ticket with exclusive access to the livestream of the day-long event.
According to one of the organizers, Kristin Luna, tickets there are only 100 tickets for the online viewing, in accordance with TEDx rules, available on EventBrite, the online ticketing platform.
Those who were unsuccessful in securing a ticket to view the speakers in-person will be able to view them without leaving their living rooms.
Those who purchase the virtual tickets will receive an email with the exclusive livestream link. The broadcast of the event will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.
Speakers include puppeteer Ed May, arts activist and conservationist Matt Wiley, Executive Director of the Tennessee Whiskey Trail Sara Beth Urban, music industry executive Stephanie Hudacek, church of Christ at Cedar Lane minister Steven Hovater and student Tamara Milford.
The event is sponsored by Dan and Fran Marcum, Cascade Hollow Distillery, PS&G Financial Partners, i3, NAS, Cook Neon Sign, Celtic Cup, UTSI and Chick-fil-A.
Click here to purchase your ticket for the exclusive livestream.