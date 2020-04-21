While the library may be closed, local librarians are still giving children the opportunity to continue their reading education virtually.
Ashley Reid, the children’s librarian at Coffee County Memorial Lannom Library, has been posting videos of herself reading books for children to enjoy while they’re at home during the library’s regularly scheduled story time hours.
Each Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Reid posts a video of herself reading that day’s scheduled story time book.
“We still wanted to reach out kids,” Reid said of the weekly story time videos. “We miss our kids as much as they miss us. We wanted to keep their reading education going while they’re still at home.”
While children may not be in the room with her, Reid still takes time to be interactive and encourage the children’s participation. She reads all the narration and adds extra questions about the story.
“Our story times are very active,” Reid said. By adding extra narration and asking different questions, Reid can keep children’s minds active during the story time videos, even though the children aren’t with her.
The books Reid selects come from a master list of children’s books that have been approved by certain publishers to be read aloud on social media.
“It is a large list that we have to choose from,” Reid said.
So far, Reid has gotten positive feedback from parents on the video series.
“We’ve had several parents comment,” she said. “We’ve also had some good response to our posting crafts to go along with the stories.”
In the comment section of each of the story time videos, the library posts links to several at-home craft projects that children and parents can do while they listen to the story.
For example, the story from Wednesday, April 15, was “Mother Bruce” by Ryan T. Higgins. Corresponding craft projects included a “folding paper painting” that allowed children to paint their own bears that look like Bruce. The other corresponding craft projects included creating a paper goose with multicolored feathers, a cardboard tube bear and a letter G goose project.
Reid said she’s received pictures from parents of their children’s story time craft projects to show that they are reading along and paying attention to the stories each week.
Reid said the virtual story hours will continue as scheduled for the duration of the library’s closure.
“I really enjoy doing it,” she said. “I was a little nervous at first, but once I got the hang of it, it’s so much fun - especially knowing that the kids are actually able to see it from home and enjoy it.”
As of Thursday morning, Reid was getting a jump on her video recordings and working on creating next week’s videos. Some of the stories children can look forward to this week are “Where Is My Pink Sweater?” by Nicola Slater and “Old MacDonald Had A Truck” by Steve Goetz.
Tune in at 10 a.m. each Wednesday and Friday and 10:30 a.m. each Thursday for story time with Ms. Ashley on Facebook at Coffee County Lannom Memorial Library.
Erin McCullough may be reached at emccullough@tullahomanews.com.