Tennova Internal Medicine – North Jackson, Tennova Internal Medicine - Cedar Lane, Tennova Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Jackson, Tennova Comprehensive Pain & Wellness Center as well as Tennova Pediatrics have made it possible to see their doctors using a smartphone, tablet or computer. Telehealth or virtual visits allow you to talk with a provider just as you would in the doctor’s office, but without leaving the comfort of home. Appointments are available for new and existing patients.
“Continuity of care is important to us, as is the safety of patients and staff during this time when social distancing and staying at home are critical,” says Mary Beth Seals, Director of Physician Practices. “Telehealth can be a solution for many reasons someone may want to see a doctor.”
Although some appointments require a physical examination for the doctor to meet the standard of care and make fully informed decisions, many visits can be managed well through virtual interaction. These may include certain visits for:
- Minor illnesses such as colds and allergies
- Minor injuries such as sprains
- Follow-up care
- Medication management
- Chronic disease management
- Back pain
- Well child checks
- Medicare annual wellness visits
- Other specialty care
Many insurance plans cover telehealth visits. Video visits are typically required, although some payers will cover visits by phone only. Check your plan coverage or ask when you make an appointment.
For Tennova Internal Medicine – North Jackson, call 931-455-7767; Tennova Internal Medicine – Cedar Lane, call 931-393-3366; Tennova Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Jackson, call 931-461-4521; Tennova Comprehensive Pain & Wellness Center, call 931-455-3380 and Tennova Pediatrics, call 931-393-7060 or visit TennovaMedicalGroup.com for more information. The practices will provide instructions about your telehealth visit when you schedule the appointment.
