As businesses work though the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, The News is reaching out to local businesses, some hard-hit by the economic downturn, offering grants to advertisers, matching dollar-for-dollar funds spent by advertisers of the Tullahoma publication.
“Small businesses are vital to our local communities and economic growth,” said Advertising Director Joe Martin in announcing the grant. “As we all face economic challenges during this time, it’s important that as the leader in delivering our citizens the local news for over 100 years, we remain committed to keeping our readers informed and the community strong. That is why we are creating a $20,000 matching grant fund to assist local small businesses reach customers and strengthen their marketing and reopening efforts. We stand with you.”
Martin explained that The News will provide up to $20,000 of matching advertising dollars to locally-owned businesses. The grant will match each qualified business. This means that if a business takes out $1,000 in ads they will get $1,000 more at no charge thanks to the grant. There is no minimum an advertiser must spend to get the grant; however, those who are interested are urged to act as the total grant offered is $20,000. Those applying for the grant must undergo an approval process after they make their request.
The program will be effective through July 31, 2020. The grant can be used only on the following media:
Print - Upsizing, color frequency, etc.
Sixteenth Page = $85
Eighth Page = $170
Quarter Page = $330
Half Page = $660
Full Page = $1,300
• Digital Display (Campaign includes ad sizes 300x250, 300x600, 320x50, 728x90)
10,000 ad impressions turns into 20,000 - $95
20,000 ad impressions turns into 40,000 - $175
This grant is open to any locally owned business in the Southern Middle Tennessee area in need of advertising support during the COVID19 crisis. The newspaper is not giving away cash. Dollar-for-dollar matching grants are available up to $1,000 per month and will be awarded for use within the months of June and July. Grant funds can be used toward print or digital advertising as specified in grant program products listed above. Funds cannot be applied to previously run ads not applied for under this program, and cannot be credited toward outstanding advertising balances.
You must apply by visiting this link and filling out the form. Only accepted advertisers qualify and once accepted a sales rep will contact you immediately.